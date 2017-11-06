Pinellas County November 7, 2017 election races and results

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The two hottest races are in Pinellas County on Tuesday with the race for mayor between Rick Baker and Rick Kriseman, and the Penny for Pinellas tax extension.

City of Seminole Council Member (2)

Tom Christy

Roger Edelman

Bob Matthews

Joseph E. Pacelli

City of St. Petersburg Mayor

Rick Baker

Rick Kriseman

City of St. Petersburg Council Member District 2

Brandi Gabbard

Barclay Harless

City of St. Petersburg Council Member District 4

Jerick Johnston

Darden Rice

City of St. Petersburg Council Member District 6

Justin Bean

Gina Driscoll

Pinellas County Referendum Question

Ten (10) Year Extension of the Penny for Pinellas One-Cent (1¢) Infrastructure Sales Surtax

Shall the levy of the Penny for Pinellas one-cent (1¢) local infrastructure sales surtax be extended for an additional ten (10) years to finance county and municipal projects, including roads, bridges, flood and sewer spill prevention, water quality, trails, parks, environmental preservation, public safety facilities, hurricane sheltering, vehicles, technology, land acquisition for affordable housing, capital projects supporting economic development (pursuant to section 212.055(2)(d)3, Florida Statutes), and other authorized infrastructure projects

FOR the one-cent sales tax

AGAINST the one-cent sales tax

Clearwater Referendum Question

Improvements to and use of Downtown Clearwater Waterfront Shall City Charter Section 2.01(d)(6) be amended as provided in Ordinance 9063-17 to allow construction and maintenance of certain improvements including playgrounds, water features, artwork, a boathouse, Marina office, restrooms, surface parking, roadways, plazas, sidewalks, trails, elevated walkways, boardwalks, benches, picnic tables, water fountains, litter receptacles and similar amenities, to support active and passive uses of the city owned Downtown Waterfront, generally bounded by Pierce St., Drew St., the Bluff and the water?

Yes

No

Dunedin Charter Amendment 1

Amends Charter to change date when Vice-Mayor is selected by City Commission Shall Section 3.05 of the City Charter be amended to change the date when the Vice-Mayor is selected by the City Commission from the first meeting after the election to the first regular meeting in December?

Yes

No

Dunedin Charter Amendment 2

Amends Charter to change timeframe when special election is held after vacancy on City Commission Shall Section 3.06(d) of the City Charter be amended to change the requirement of a special election being held within one hundred eighty (180) days, instead of ninety (90) days if a vacancy on the City Commission occurs?

Yes

No

Dunedin Charter Amendment 3

Amends Charter to require forty eight (48) hours’ notice for Special Commission meetings Shall Section 3.08(a) of the City Charter be amended to require, whenever practicable, that no less than forty-eight (48) hours’ notice be given for Special Commission meetings instead of twelve (12) hours?

Yes

No

Dunedin Charter Amendment 4

Amends title of Section 5.01 of the Charter Shall the title of Section 5.01 of the City Charter be amended from the title of Elections to the title of Electors?

Yes

No

Dunedin Charter Amendment 5

Amends Charter to require the City Commission to establish a code of ethics Shall Section 6.04 of the City Charter be amended to make it mandatory that the City Commission establish a code of ethics for elected officials and employees of the City?

Yes

No

St. Petersburg Charter Amendment

Modifying prohibition on Council Members expressing opinions concerning certain decisions on employment and board membership

The City Charter currently prohibits Council Members from directing or requesting the appointment or removal of City employees except senior management employees. Shall the Charter be amended in accordance with ordinance 288‑H to allow Council Members to express opinions concerning creation of new positions classified as management or professional nonmanagement, changes to membership on boards or commissions of the City, and appointment or removal of City Council Office staff?

Yes

No

St. Petersburg No. 1 Referendum Question

Authorizing agreement not exceeding 20 years for management of baseball complex at Walter Fuller Park May City Council approve an agreement regarding the management and operation of the portion of Walter Fuller Park currently known as the Walter Fuller Baseball Complex under conditions set forth in ordinance 289- H? These conditions include: term not exceeding 20 years; continued use for primary purposes of baseball, other sports, and related activities; no change to current boundary; limits on additional structures; and manager commits to fund minimum of $300,000 in upgrades and improvements.

Yes

No

St. Petersburg No. 2 Referendum Question

Partially releasing restrictive covenant on former City property now part of The Vinoy Renaissance Resort

After referendum approval in 1984, the Vinoy Park Hotel Company conveyed the City a waterfront park parcel in exchange for the Baywood Park and Edgewater interior parcels, subject to certain restrictions. Shall the City now partially release those restrictions for approximately 2.3 acres of that property to permit The Vinoy Renaissance St. Petersburg Resort to construct a onestory parking garage with elevated tennis courts, subject to conditions set forth in ordinance 290-H?

Yes

No

