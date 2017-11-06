Pasco mother batters 2 elementary school employees, other parent

Published:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies were called to San Antonio Elementary School Monday morning for the report of an alleged kidnapping.

A deputy arrived and learned that a parent, identified as Angela Robens, 35, arrived to pick up her 6-year-old daughter.

Robens was directed to the front office, as she did not have the pick-up card issued by the school.

As Robens was directed to the office, her daughter left the building with a group of students.

Robens grabbed the child and was confronted by school staff.

She attempted to run through one stuff member and scratched a second staff member.

A parent who came to the aid of the staff members was struck twice in the head.

Robens and the three victims were taken to the office, where interviews were conducted.

Fire Rescue evaluated the three victims, but no one was taken to the hospital.

Robens was arrested for two counts of battery on a school official and one count of battery.

She is banned from the school for the remainder of the school year.

Her daughter, as well as the other children with her, were released to her husband, who was not present when the incident occurred.

