Mother arrested after young girl’s body found in Miami area dumpster

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP/WFLA) – A 31-year-old mother is charged with first degree murder after the body of her young daughter was found in a dumpster over the weekend.

According to a Miami Herald report , Miami-Dade Police spokesman Argemis Colome said a man called 911 Sunday after finding the body of a girl in the trash bin at his Homestead apartment complex.

Colome said the girl was between 3 and 8 years old. Her body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

NBC 6 Miami reported on Monday morning that Tina Farrington, 31, had been arrested. Farrington is the girl’s mother.

Police have not confirmed the identity of the body found in the dumpster.

Colome said it wasn’t clear whether the body matched any reports about missing children. He said no one immediately came forward with any information identifying the child or explaining what had happened to her.

Investigators removed the trash bin. It wasn’t clear when the trash had last been collected.

