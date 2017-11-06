Members of University of Tampa Greek life respond to FSU’s halt on sorority, fraternity activities

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The death of a pledge at a frat party held at FSU led the school to halt all Greek activities.

It’s having a ripple effect on campuses here in the Tampa Bay area.

Members of a fraternity and sorority at the University of Tampa told News Channel 8 that the news out of Tallahassee should not reflect on their organizations.

Kevin O’Hare is a proud member of UT’s chapter of Lambda Chi Alpha.

“You join a value-based organization because you strive to obtain those same values,” he said.

Senior Christi Breinlinger feels the same.

“The reason why I joined Greek life was because I was looking for that connection, that sense of community on campus,” she told us.

News Channel 8’s Jenn Holloway has much more on this story in the video above.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: