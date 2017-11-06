Members of University of Tampa Greek life respond to FSU’s halt on sorority, fraternity activities

University of Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The death of a pledge at a frat party held at FSU led the school to halt all Greek activities.

It’s having a ripple effect on campuses here in the Tampa Bay area.

Members of a fraternity and sorority at the University of Tampa told News Channel 8 that the news out of Tallahassee should not reflect on their organizations.

Kevin O’Hare is a proud member of UT’s chapter of Lambda Chi Alpha.

“You join a value-based organization because you strive to obtain those same values,” he said.

Senior Christi Breinlinger feels the same.

“The reason why I joined Greek life was because I was looking for that connection, that sense of community on campus,” she told us.

