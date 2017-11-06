Manatee Co. deputies search for man wanted for molesting 13-year-old

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect wanted on charges of lewd and lascivious molestation and harassing a victim.

Deputies say 47-year-old Thomas Basone is wanted in connection with the molestation of a 13-year-old girl that happened in June. Investigators say the victim knew the suspect.

The sheriff’s office started their investigation on October 6 and obtained an arrest warrant for Basone on November 3.

Anyone with information is asked to call (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers.

