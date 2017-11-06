Manatee County November 7, 2017 election races and results

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Three cities in Manatee County have races or issues on the ballot:

City of Anna Maria Commission (3)

Carol A. Carter

Dough Copeland

Laurie Jo Higgins

Dale Woodland

City of Bradenton Beach Mayor

John Chappie

William “Bill” Shearon

City of Bradenton beach Commission Ward 3

Ralph L. Cole

Randy White

Amendment 1 to City of Bradenton Beach Charter

Elimination of Wards

Should the Charter for the City of Bradenton Beach be amended to eliminate the election of Commissioners by Wards and provide for the election of the Mayor and two Commissioners in odd numbered years and the election of two Commissioners in even numbered years?

Yes, For Approval

No, For Rejection

Amendment 2 to City of Bradenton beach Charter

Residence Requirement for elected officials

Should the Charter for the City of Bradenton Beach be amended to provide that candidates for elected office must have resided in the City of Bradenton Beach for the previous 12 months immediately prior to the date of qualify and eliminate the requirement that candidates for elected office must be registered in the City of Bradenton Beach?

Yes, For Approval

No, For Rejection Amendment

Amendment 3 to City of Bradenton Beach Charter

Interpretation of City Charter

Should the second sentence of Article V, Section 3, of the Charter for the City of Bradenton Beach be amended to delete the words “hereafter passed” and to read that “Any ordinance hereafter passed shall be consistent with this Charter and, to the extent of any inconsistence, this Charter shall control?

Yes, For Approval

No, For Rejection

City of Holmes Beach Commission (4)

Marvin Grossman

Rick Hurst

Jim Kihm

Pat Morton

Carol Soustek

MORE ELECTION RESULTS: