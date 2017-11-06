Landmarks Live in Concert premieres on PBS Nov. 10th.

Every ARTIST has a story, every story has a LOCATION, every location is a LANDMARK, and every song transports you on a journey of exploration and discovery. LANDMARKS Live In Concert combines legendary artists and iconic locations presented in groundbreaking style that immerses the viewer in an expansive new-media experience making each episode a once in a LIFETIME EVENT.

Hosted by Chad Smith, the drummer of Red Hot Chili Peppers, being a true connoisseur of both music and travel Chad brings a musician’s perspective to the series.