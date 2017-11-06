Hot Parenting Topics

Friday, November 10th at 6pm at the Glazer Children’s Museum

THE One. The Only. The 6th annual adults-only event for expectant and new parent! $20K in giveaways, amazing hands-on educational sessions, 50+ try it before you buy it businesses to check out, awesome swag bags for VIPs including a Baby K’tan diaper bag and 50% off a Shipt membership, tasty treats from local favorites including Bonefish Grill, PDQ, Cotton Candy Palace and so much more!!!

The Mother of All Baby Showers is ALL about pregnancy, parenting and your growing family. MOABS is an annual adults-only one-of-a-kind experience in select cities around the country and we’re growing everyday (check out our list of events at the top of our website). We carefully select unique partners who we know will benefit from the tremendous promotional opportunities and who will offer the most value to our attendees. The celebratory and educational event marks one of the most special and fun times in parents’ lives in a very big way!

MOABS is unlike any other events you’ve attended, participated in or heard about. Really, it’s true! Our experience is about top-notch products and services for top-notch parents and parents-to-be (that’s YOU!). We will educate and celebrate you at an adults-only, night out in your area and we will offer choices. Don’t worry, not in an overwhelming way, rather in a valuable, time-conscious, price-conscious and emotional-conscious way. We are inclusive of all moms and dads, expectant parents, those planning to become parents and all of the support systems in your lives. We work with the best healthcare systems and practitioners in the country, as well as unique small and big maternity and juvenile companies you’ll find locally and nationally. AND we also partner with companies that go beyond pre-natal and post-natal needs because, after all, we all need advice and resources no matter what stage of life we’re in whether financial, nutritional, fitness or otherwise! We also incorporate spa treatments, tasty food and drinks, HUGE giveaways and the best brands to give you the night out you deserve. This isn’t a conference and it’s not tradeshow or expo, it’s The Mother of All Baby Showers and it’s where you want to be if you want to learn, laugh and leave with new confidence around pregnancy and parenting. And we don’t stop there—we are there for you throughout the year, whether you follow us on social media, read our blog or email us, we’re here for you anytime, all the time to help you navigate the sometimes overwhelming, oftentimes exciting, rarely boring and forever changing trends, regulations, products and services available on this journey.