Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections hosting behind-the-scenes open house

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer is holding an open house at the Elections Service Center on Tuesday.

The community can try out equipment and learn about the work being done to prepare for the 2018 elections.

Visitors can stop by the office between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to tour the elections warehouse, see the electronic poll books used to check in votes, submit a Vote By mail request, sign up to be a poll worker and more.

The Hillsborough County Elections Service Center is located at 2514 N. Falkenburg Road in Tampa.

