Entertaining in Style

CRANBERRY, APPLE & GINGER CHUTNEY

An ideal accompaniment to turkey or ham, this full-of-flavor chutney can also be

canned in Mason Jars and given as gifts throughout the holiday season. It’s the perfect mix of sweet and tart and particularly good on a cheese board too!

2 (12-ounce) bags fresh cranberries

2 apples – peeled, cored and diced

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1 cup cranberry juice cocktail

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

2-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and grated

1 teaspoon fresh lemon zest

Pinch of Kosher salt

Combine all of the ingredients in a saucepot and bring to a boil over medium heat. Reduce the heat to simmer and cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 20 to 25 minutes. Cool before serving.

Makes 4 Cups

LEMONY GREEN BEANS with HAZELNUT CRUMBS

A lovely, light compliment to a holiday feast.

1 cup hazelnuts

1/2 cup dry bread crumbs

2 pounds green beans

1 stick unsalted butter

2 large shallots, minced

2 tbsp lemon zest

Salt & freshly ground pepper

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Place the hazelnuts on a baking sheet and roast for 10 minutes, or until golden brown and the skins are blistered. Let cool for 5 minutes. Transfer the hazelnuts to a kitchen towel and rub vigorously to remove the papery skins. Finely chop the hazelnuts and place them in a mixing bowl. Add the breadcrumbs and lemon zest and toss to combine.

Blanch the green beans in boiling salted water for 2 to 3 minutes. Remove the beans from the pot and shock the beans in ice water to stop the cooking process. Drain well.

Heat the butter in a large sauté pan. Add the shallots and sauté until tender, stirring often, about 5 minutes. Add the green beans and the hazelnut mixture. Season with salt and pepper and sauté until heated through.

Serves 10

CIDER, BACON & BRIOCHE STUFFING

This savory and subtly sweet stuffing is utterly delicious.

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

One (1-pound) Brioche bread, cut into 1-inch cubes (about 10 cups)

1 pound thick-cut smoked bacon, cut crosswise into 1/2″ pieces

1 small sweet yellow onion, diced

3 stalks celery, diced

2 Gala or Honeycrisp apples – cored and diced

2 teaspoons freshly chopped thyme

1 teaspoon freshly chopped sage

1/4 cup coarsely chopped flat-leaf parsley

1 cup chicken broth

1 cup apple cider

2 large eggs, beaten

Salt & freshly ground pepper

Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Use 2 tablespoons of the butter to grease a 13x9x2-inch baking dish.

Arrange bread cubes in a single layer on 2 baking sheets. Bake the bread cubes until dry and crisp, about 15 minutes. Let cool, then transfer to a large mixing bowl.

Cook bacon in a large sauté pan over medium heat, stirring often, until brown and crisp. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the bacon to paper towels to drain (do not discard the bacon grease!).

Add the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter to the bacon grease in the pan and place the pan over medium heat. Add the onion and celery and sauté, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Add the diced apples and cook, stirring often for 5 minutes more.

Add the onion mixture, bacon, thyme, sage and parsley to the bread cubes and toss to combine. Season the mixture with salt and pepper and add the broth and cider. Add the eggs and stir well to combine, adding more chicken broth, if necessary.

Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish. Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil and bake for 45 minutes. Uncover and bake until browned and crisp, about 15 minutes more.

Serves 8 to 10