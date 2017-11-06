Bucs QB Winston to be sidelined for at least 2 weeks

By Published: Updated:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without their starting quarterback for at least two weeks.

Head Coach Dirk Koetter announced Monday that Jameis Winston will be sidelined for at least two weeks following the results of an MRI.

Koetter says Winston has no structural damage, but needs to rest for a couple of weeks, according to News Channel 8’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers Insider Roy Cummings. He also says Ryan Fitzpatrick will start for the Bucs.

Shoulder soreness forced Winston to leave after the first half of the Bucs game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The Bucs went on to lose 30-10.

Winston sprained his right shoulder last month during a 38-33 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Ryan Griffin will be activated to the 53-man roster at some point this week, according to Koetter.

