26 crosses set up to honor victims of church shooting

Published:

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (WFLA) — Makeshift memorials and tributes are starting to appear in honor of the victims of Sunday’s mass shooting in Texas.

On Monday, someone set up 26 white crosses in a straight line near the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

Each cross represents one of the lives that were taken when a gunman walked into the church Sunday morning and opened fire. The members of the victims ranged in age from 18 months to 77 years old.

Sutherland Springs has a population of just 400 people, making it a tightknit community.

Some people in town walking by the memorial stop to take a moment and pray.’

