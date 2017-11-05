WATCH: Suspect ends police chase by driving into lake

ARLINGTON, Tex. (WFLA) — A suspect being chased by police this week ended the chase by driving his SUV into a lake in Texas.

The whole incident was caught on dashcam video by the Arlington Police Department.

The chase began Friday evening when someone flagged down police to say a driver who was possibly impaired had hit a car several times.

Officers found the driver, 40-year-old Daniel Basham, a few blocks away but instead of stopping, he backed out of the driveway he was in, whipped around several turns and eventually crashed his SUV into Lake Arlington.

Video shows Basham jump out the window to start swimming as the SUV sinks.

He eventually swam back to shore and was arrested on several charges including DWI, drug possession and evading arrest.

