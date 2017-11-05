US soldier killed in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Pentagon says a U.S. soldier has died from wounds sustained during an operation in Afghanistan’s eastern Logar province.
The Defense Department identifies the solider as 33-year-old Sgt. 1st Class Stephen B. Cribben of Simi Valley, California. He was assigned to 2d Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group, Fort Carson, Colorado.
Officials say Cribben died Saturday as a result of wounds sustained while engaged in combat operations.
