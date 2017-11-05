Seminole Heights community to unveil mural and banner dedicated to murder victims

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A banner and mural are set to be unveiled Sunday morning in a neighborhood where three people were recently killed in a string of murders.

Last month, 22-year-old Benjamin Mitchell, 32-year-old Monica Hoffa and 20-year-old Anthony Naiboa were killed in Seminole Heights over a period of 10 days. All of the victims were found within one mile of each other.

A mural and banner featuring tributes and memorials to the three victims will be unveiled at 10 a.m. on Nebraska Avenue at Osborne Avenue. An extra panel is available for everyone to share positive messages.

As police continue to search for the person responsible for last month’s killings, the Southeast Seminole Heights neighborhood has rallied together to support the families of the victims, and to defend their neighborhood.

About two hours after the mural dedication, the neighborhood will host Taste of the Heights. The event runs from noon to 5 p.m. and will be the first major event taking place in the neighborhood since the murders.

The community will be selling t-shirts at the event to raise money for the victims’ families.