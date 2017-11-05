BREAKING LIVE: Reports of several casualties after Texas church shooting

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (WFLA) — Multiple people are reported dead after a shooting at a church in South Texas, according to NBC News.

Officials tell NBC News a single gunman walked in and opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

The official says there are multiple fatalities and multiple people wounded but did not give an exact number.

He also told NBC News the shooter is “down.”

The FBI and ATF are on their way to help investigate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.