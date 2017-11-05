Police search for suspect after shooting in Seminole Heights area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are searching for a suspect after an early-morning shooting in Seminole Heights left one man injured Sunday.

Tampa police officers were called to the Shell gas station on North Florida Avenue just after 2 a.m. for a man who said he was shot.

The victim told officers he was driving east on East Hillsborough Avenue when he noticed another car following him.

After the victim turned down North Nebraska Avenue, then East Giddens Avenue, police say an unknown suspect in the car fired multiple shots at the victim’s vehicle and hit it several times.

A bullet grazed the back of the victim’s head, according to police. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

The suspect drove away from the scene and headed east on East Giddens Avenue, then north on North 15th Street. The suspect’s car is described as a dark-colored, older model sedan. Police believe it could possibly be an Infiniti.

Officers are trying to figure out the motive behind the shooting.

They say at this time, it does not appear to be related to any other shootings or active investigations. Last month, a string of murders left three people dead in Southeast Seminole Heights. Police are still searching for the person responsible for those killings.