Police search for suspect after shooting in Seminole Heights area

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are searching for a suspect after an early-morning shooting in Seminole Heights left one man injured Sunday.

Tampa police officers were called to the Shell gas station on North Florida Avenue just after 2 a.m. for a man who said he was shot.

The victim told officers he was driving east on East Hillsborough Avenue when he noticed another car following him.

After the victim turned down North Nebraska Avenue, then East Giddens Avenue, police say an unknown suspect in the car fired multiple shots at the victim’s vehicle and hit it several times.

A bullet grazed the back of the victim’s head, according to police. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

The suspect drove away from the scene and headed east on East Giddens Avenue, then north on North 15th Street. The suspect’s car is described as a dark-colored, older model sedan. Police believe it could possibly be an Infiniti.

Officers are trying to figure out the motive behind the shooting.

They say at this time, it does not appear to be related to any other shootings or active investigations. Last month, a string of murders left three people dead in Southeast Seminole Heights. Police are still searching for the person responsible for those killings.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s