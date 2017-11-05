Part of U.S. 41 Bypass closed in Venice after serious crash

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) — A serious crash has shut down part of U.S. 41 Bypass in Venice Sunday morning.

Police say US-41 Bypass northbound will be closed between Gulf Coast Boulevard and Laurel Avenue for several hours while they investigate a crash that caused serious injuries.

Investigators say two cars were headed north when they collided Sunday morning. Both cars then flipped, and police say one of the drivers was ejected. That man was flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while police investigate. The southbound lanes of US-41 Bypass are still open.

