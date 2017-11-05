NBC News: Mueller has enough to bring charges in Flynn investigation

FILE- In this Feb. 13, 2017, file photo, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn in the east Room of the White House in Washington for a joint news conference with President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Flynn resigned as Trump's national security adviser Monday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his team have enough evidence to bring charges in the investigation into Michael Flynn and his son, according to an exclusive report from NBC News.

The investigation into President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser and his son is part of Mueller’s probe into Russia’s possible intervention in the 2016 presidential election.

According to NBC News, sources say investigators will be speaking to witnesses soon to get information about Flynn’s lobbying work and whether or not he laundered money or lied to federal agents about overseas contacts.

Three sources are telling NBC News that Mueller is “applying renewed pressure on Flynn” following the indictment of Paul Manafort.

The former Trump campaign manager and a former business associate were indicted last week on charges of conspiracy against the United States, money laundering and several other financial charges.

You can read the full exclusive report from NBC News here. 

