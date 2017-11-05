Man with Alzheimer’s missing from Clearwater

Published:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Law enforcement officers are searching for a missing and possibly endangered man out of Clearwater.

Police have identified the missing man as 78-year-old Joe Robinson, and say he has Alzheimer’s.

He was last seen near the Aldi store on U.S. 19 near Sunset Point Road. He was wearing black jeans and a black t-shirt with flowers.

Several Clearwater officers and detectives are out searching for Robinson. A bloodhound from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office will also help with the search.

Anyone who sees Robinson should call (727) 562-4242.

