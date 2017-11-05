Headlines: Food for Florida in Pasco; Mural for murder victims; Enough evidence for charges in Flynn investigation

TODAY’S WEATHER
Warm weather continues throughout Tampa Bay on Sunday. See your full forecast here
- Food for Florida begins in Pasco County
- NBC News: Mueller has enough to bring charges in Flynn investigation
- Seminole Heights community unveils mural and banner dedicated to murder victims
- Florida Senate: Outsider to investigate accusations against Latvala
- Police say shooting in Seminole Heights area unrelated to recent string of murders
- WATCH: Suspect ends police chase by driving into lake
- Trump calls Japan ‘crucial ally’ as he kicks off Asia trip
- Public meeting in Land O’ Lakes to discuss sinkhole repair options
