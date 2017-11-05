Day care worker fired after toddler gets locked out

WCNC
WCNC/Tina Quizon

(WCNC) – A state investigation has been launched into a Charlotte, North Carolina daycare and one employee has been fired after a toddler was locked outside Wednesday.

The manager of Sunshine Kids Learning Academy sayd the child was forgotten about after recess.

Thankfully, a good Samaritan came to the rescue.

“His crying was just so heartbreaking,” said Tina Quizon, who recorded the whole ordeal on her cell phone. “The poor little fella, I see him trying to reach the door and banging on the door and the tears, it was just heartbreaking.”

Quizon works next door to the daycare.

“I heard what sounded like a baby crying,” she said.

That’s exactly what she found.

She says this all happened at 5:45 Wednesday night. The day care closes at 5:30.

“My fear was has he totally been left? What if I hadn’t found him?” Quizon asked.

