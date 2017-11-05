Coast Guard rescues 4 from sinking boat off Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The Coast Guard has rescued four people who were on a sinking boat off the Florida coast.
The News-Press of Fort Myers reports that passengers sent out a mayday call Saturday night, saying their 21-foot boat was taking on water six miles off Sanibel Island in the Gulf of Mexico.
A Coast Guard boat reached them within an hour, rescuing the passengers and towing the boat to shore.
No injuries were reported.
