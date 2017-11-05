Coast Guard rescues 4 from sinking boat off Florida

By Published:
File photo credit: U.S. Coast Guard

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The Coast Guard has rescued four people who were on a sinking boat off the Florida coast.

The News-Press of Fort Myers reports that passengers sent out a mayday call Saturday night, saying their 21-foot boat was taking on water six miles off Sanibel Island in the Gulf of Mexico.

A Coast Guard boat reached them within an hour, rescuing the passengers and towing the boat to shore.

No injuries were reported.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s