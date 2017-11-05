Buccaneers to take on Saints in New Orleans

By Published:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) throws against the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to snap a four-game losing streak when they take the field Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

The Bucs have lost their past four games to the Patriots, Cardinals, Bills and Panthers and have a (2-5-0) record for the season. The Saints have a (5-2-0) record and have not lost a game since Week 2 against the Patriots.

The Week 9 game kicks off at 1 p.m. at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Annie Sabo and Dan Lucas are covering the game and will have the latest on News Channel 8. You can also follow them on Twitter at @WFLADan and @WFLAAnnie.

You can refresh this page for live updates throughout the game.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s