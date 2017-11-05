Buccaneers to take on Saints in New Orleans

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to snap a four-game losing streak when they take the field Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

The Bucs have lost their past four games to the Patriots, Cardinals, Bills and Panthers and have a (2-5-0) record for the season. The Saints have a (5-2-0) record and have not lost a game since Week 2 against the Patriots.

The Week 9 game kicks off at 1 p.m. at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Annie Sabo and Dan Lucas are covering the game and will have the latest on News Channel 8. You can also follow them on Twitter at @WFLADan and @WFLAAnnie.

You can refresh this page for live updates throughout the game.