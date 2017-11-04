Union reaches agreement with Polk County Public Schools on new contract

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An employee union has reached an agreement with Polk County Public Schools on a new contract.

According to a news release, members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2227 ratified a new contract with the school district on Saturday.

The union represents 2,500 school employees including custodians, bus drivers and school nutrition personnel.

Under the contract, the district will pay a 1.5 percent wage increase to those employees. The increase will be retroactive to July 2017. The school will also continue to pay perfect-attendance bonuses to bus drivers and bus attendants.

Back in January, the school district declared an impasse in negotiations with the AFSCME union and the union that represents educators, the Polk Education Association.

Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd said in a news release that she was pleased about Saturday’s resolution, and released this statement:

Our AFSCME personnel are absolutely vital to our mission of delivering high-quality education. They get our kids to school, maintain the buildings where they learn and grow, and provide the meals that fuel their ability to learn. We are deeply grateful for the role they play within our district, and I am happy that we can now move forward with a mutually acceptable contract in place.”

The contract with AFSCME will go before the Polk County School Board on November 14 for approval.

The board will also discuss teacher pay increases on that date.

