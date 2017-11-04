President Trump arrives in Japan, initial stop in first official visit to Asia

(AP) – President Donald Trump has arrived in Japan, the initial stop on his first official visit to Asia.

Trump landed Sunday at Yokota Air Force base in Fussa, outside Tokyo.

The president will address service members before he meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (shin-zoh AH’-bay). The leaders will play a round of golf with Japanese golfer Hideki Matsuyama (hih-DEH’-kee maht-soo-YAH’-mah) before Trump and first lady Melania Trump meet Abe and Abe’s wife, Akie, for dinner.

Trump arrived in Japan after stopping in Hawaii, where U.S. military leaders briefed him on North Korea’s nuclear threat. Trump also paid his respects at the Pearl Harbor memorial.

Japan is the first stop on Trump’s five-nation Asia tour. The president will also visit South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Trump is using the first moments of his Asia trip to denounce North Korea as “a big problem” that must “be solved.”

Trump told reporters traveling with him to Japan on Air Force One on Sunday that “there’s been 25 years of total weakness” in dealing with the North.

Some regional analysts have speculated that Trump’s presence in Asia may prompt North Korea to take provocative action, such as carrying out a missile test.

When asked about that possibility, Trump said: “We’ll soon find out.”

The president also said he’ll go into his meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping on equal footing. He said Xi is “is viewing us as very, very strong.”

Trump says it is “expected” that he’ll meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of an upcoming summit in Asia.

Trump told reporters on Air Force One en route to Japan on Sunday that he “will want Putin’s help” in dealing with the North Korea nuclear crisis.

The president added that he’ll be meeting with a number of world leaders to discuss how to pressure North Korea.

Trump and Putin could cross paths twice during the president’s lengthy Asia trip: first at a summit in Vietnam and later in the Philippines.

The leaders previously met along the sidelines of a summit in Europe this summer.

