Police: Sen. Rand Paul assaulted at his Kentucky home

By Published:
Rand Paul
Rand Paul. File photo from Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP

(WFLA) – Police say U.S. Sen. Rand Paul was assaulted at his Kentucky home on Friday, the Courier Journal reports.

The incident happened just before 3:30 p.m.

Rene Boucher, 59, was jailed on one count of fourth-degree assault after police say he intentionally assaulted Paul, resulting in a minor injury. It’s not clear what injury Paul suffered.

A spokeswoman for Paul’s office told the newspaper the junior senator was “blindsided.”

“Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault,” it stated. “The assailant was arrested and it is now a matter for the police. Senator Paul is fine.”

The investigation is ongoing.

