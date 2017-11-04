Police: Infant dies after attack by family dog

CLEVELAND (AP) – Authorities say a 2-week-old girl has died after being attacked by a family dog in Cleveland.
Police say the infant was bit shortly before 7 p.m. Friday and died about two hours later at a hospital.
The Cleveland police homicide unit, which is called to all deaths involving young children, is investigating.
Police haven’t released the infant’s name or other details about what happened.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:
- ‘Fake news’: State Sen. Jack Latvala responds to sexual harassment, groping allegations
- Florida State fraternity pledge found dead after party
- Jan Platt, Hillsborough political force, environmental advocate, dies at 81
- Polk City woman arrested for DUI on horse
- Soccer team suspended because player wore blackface to party
- Canadian angler sharing story of latest catch, warning for Tampa Bay area
- 9-year-old with cancer wants cards for his last Christmas