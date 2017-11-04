Police: Child fatally stabs himself as mom beats, chokes him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP/WFLA) — Police in Tennessee say a 10-year-old boy fatally stabbed himself while his mother was beating and choking him.

News outlets report Memphis police found the boy bleeding from his chest at an apartment last Saturday afternoon. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A police report says Robin McKinzie is charged with aggravated child abuse. According to an arrest affidavit, McKinzie told police she was whipping her son with an extension cord and choking him when he ran into the kitchen and stabbed himself.

McKinzie’s family says the boy had been acting out at school and had known mental health challenges.

Her sister, Tonya Bailey, says McKinzie needed help with her son and claims the boy had been off his medication and suicidal.

Bailey is asking the community to not judge her family.

“Just lift her up and that’s all that you need to do is pray and ask God to move on this situation and let the truth be known, and that God give her strength because he was only 10 years old,” Bailey said.

McKinzie remained in jail Monday on a $100,000 bond. The news reports did not say if she had an attorney.

The boy was a fourth-grade student at Cornerstone Prep-Denver Campus. Principal Michelle Lyons says grief counselors and police came to the school Monday.

