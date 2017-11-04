Now Hiring: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office hosts job fairs

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Have you ever considered a job in law enforcement?
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a couple career fairs in the Tampa Bay area this month in hopes to fill several positions including a law enforcement deputy trainee and a detention deputy trainee.
Recruiters will be at the following locations at the following times to answer questions about sworn and civilian career opportunities:
November 13 (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
Tampa Bay Job & Career Fair
700 N. Westshore Blvd., Tampa, FL 33609
November 14 (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.)
Mega Clearwater Career Fair
Holiday Inn Express, 2580 Gulf to Bay Blvd., Clearwater, Florida 33765
For more information, visit http://www.hcso.tampa.fl.us/Careers-Home.aspx.
