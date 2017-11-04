No age limit for hunting?: Wisconsin’s State Assembly eliminates hunting restrictions

(WEAU) – Wisconsin’s State Assembly has passed a bill that would eliminate the state’s minimum hunting age.

The Assembly passed the Republican measure 57-32 on Thursday, sending the bill to the Senate despite complaints from Democrats that the move would put both children and other hunters in danger.

Right now, someone must be at least 12 years old to purchase a license or hunt with a gun unless they are participating in a mentored hunt. Children as young as 10 can hunt under that program.

The Republican bill would allow anyone of any age to participate in a mentored hunt. The measure also would do away with the requirement that a hunter and mentor can only have one weapon between them.

The bill goes next to the state Senate.

