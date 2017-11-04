No age limit for hunting?: Wisconsin’s State Assembly eliminates hunting restrictions

WEAU Published:
WEAU

(WEAU) – Wisconsin’s State Assembly has passed a bill that would eliminate the state’s minimum hunting age.

The Assembly passed the Republican measure 57-32 on Thursday, sending the bill to the Senate despite complaints from Democrats that the move would put both children and other hunters in danger.

Right now, someone must be at least 12 years old to purchase a license or hunt with a gun unless they are participating in a mentored hunt. Children as young as 10 can hunt under that program.

The Republican bill would allow anyone of any age to participate in a mentored hunt. The measure also would do away with the requirement that a hunter and mentor can only have one weapon between them.

The bill goes next to the state Senate.

Click here to read more.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s