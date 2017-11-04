Man dies in single car crash in Hernando Co.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol says a man is dead after a single car crash in Hernando County.

It happened at the intersection of Ponce de Leon Blvd. and Flagstone Road around 4:50 a.m. Saturday morning.

Corey Lee Pierce, 28, of Bartow was traveling southbound on Ponce de Leon, when for unknown reasons, he lost control of his car, which left the roadway, overturned and collided with a palm tree.

Pierce sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details are available at this time.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: