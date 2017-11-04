Man dies after motorcycle hits boat on US-41

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a boat on US-41 in Hillsborough County Saturday, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

The incident happened just south of Old US-41 A at 11:10 a.m..

The motorcyclist, identified as 55-year-old Frederick E. Grayson of Bradenton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said he was traveling northbound on US-41 behind a Ford F-150 towing a boat. The truck had slowed down to make a U-Turn, but Grayson did not slow down or stop, resulting in the collision. Grayson was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained fatal injuries.

The incident is under investigation with charges pending.