Humane Society offering free vaccinations for dogs in downtown Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is taking steps to protect pets in our area by vaccinating dogs for free on Saturday.

The organization will be set up at Perry Harvey Sr. Park at 900 East Scott Street in downtown Tampa from 9 a.m. to noon. They will provide free vaccinations to the first 1,000 dogs that show up.

The vaccinations include distemper/parvovirus (DA2PP) and rabies vaccines. Dogs must be at least 8 weeks old to get the DA2PP vaccine and at least 3 months old to get the rabies vaccine.

The Humane Society says it will not vaccinate litters of puppies, only individual puppies. They also have a limit of four pets per household. All dogs must be on a leash.

Organizers say the event is one of the largest community outreach efforts and is the second clinic offered this year, thanks to funding from philanthropist Jim Parker.

