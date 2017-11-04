Food for Florida assistance: What to know if you plan on applying in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Families who were impacted by Hurricane Irma will have another chance to apply for food assistance this weekend.

On Sunday, the Food for Florida Disaster Food Assistance Program will begin in Pasco County.

The program, implemented by the Department of Children and Families and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, gives families a chance to apply for temporary assistance following Hurricane Irma.

The event will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday at the Pasco County Fairgrounds located at 36722 State Road 52 in Dade City.

People with last names A-J should show up Nov. 5

People with last names K-O should show up Nov. 6

People with last names P-Z should show up Nov. 7

A make-up day will be held Nov. 8

Gates will open at 6:30 a.m. daily. The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says no parking will be allowed on SR-52 before the event. Deputies will be at the event site to make sure traffic is flowing.

There will also be no parking or walking through the grounds of Pasco High School, which is near the fairgrounds. Nearby businesses will also be looking out for people camping in their parking lots.

The sheriff’s office has already implemented a traffic routing plan:

Morningside Drive will be closed to traffic through Wednesday so it can be used by traffic from the event

The only entrance to Food for Florida is off SR-52

Traffic leaving the area will be directed east down Morningside Drive then south on Fort King Road toward Clinton Avenue

From Clinton Avenue, traffic will be able to turn left to get to US-301 or turn right to get to I-75

Everyone who plans to attend the event is urged to pre-register online to help cut down on wait time.

Individuals must apply in person and bring government-issued identification. You can find a full list of what you should bring to apply by visiting this website.

These are the eligibility requirements:

Must not currently be receiving benefits through the regular Food Stamp Program

Must have been living in the disaster area at the time of the disaster

May be eligible if temporarily living outside of the disaster area but within the disaster site at the time of the disaster

Must have experienced at least one of the following adverse effects: Damage to or destruction of the household’s home or self-employment business Disaster-related expenses not expected to be reimbursed during the disaster period (e.g. food loss, home or business repairs, temporary shelter expenses, evacuation expenses, home/business protection, disaster-related personal injury including funeral expenses) Lost or inaccessible income, including reduction or termination of income, or a delay in receipt of income for more than 15 days

