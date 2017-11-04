FHP searching for ‘habitual offender’ after hit-and-run leaves 13-year-old seriously injured in Ruskin

RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) — Troopers are searching for a “habitual offender” who was involved in a hit-and-run Friday night that left four people injured.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. on US-41 near Gulf City Road in Ruskin.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say 20-year-old Christian Sanchez was driving north on US-41 with four passengers when a pickup truck also headed north hit the back of his SUV.

Sanchez lost control after the impact, causing the SUV to go off the road and roll over. Sanchez and two of his passengers, a 17-year-old and 18-year-old, suffered minor injuries. A 13-year-old passenger was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital with serious injuries.

After the crash, troopers say the driver of the pickup truck stopped driving and ran away from the scene.

Investigators have identified the driver as 30-year-old Lee Lyman Bassett of North Port, who the FHP calls a “habitual traffic offender.”

Bassett is now considered wanted by the FHP. Anyone with information is asked to call *FHP or (813) 558-1800.

