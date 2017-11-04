Dog seeking forever home after being ditched by owner in Tampa neighborhood

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — News Channel 8 has a happy update to a heartbreaking moment caught on camera earlier this year.

Over the summer, someone was caught on camera dumping their dog out of a car and then driving away.

Thankfully the dog, now named Tiger, is in good hands and is up for adoption.

He’s gentle, loves treats and is ready for a forever home.

“Tiger is up for adoption and looking for a new owner,” Roger Mills with the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center tells News Channel 8. “The dog is in fabulous shape and doing great.”

Tiger made headlines back in August when video surfaced of his owner dropping him off in the middle of a road in Seminole Heights. In the video, the dog looks timid and helpless as he follows the car for about a mile.

When investigators received the video, they were troubled. So they ran the tag number, tracked down the owner and cited him with abandonment.

“He can no longer own any animals in Hillsborough County,” Mills said. “The case has been presented to the State Attorney for criminal prosecution.”

If you’re interested in adopting Tiger, here’s a link to the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center located at 440 Falkenburg Road in Tampa.

