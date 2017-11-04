DeSoto Co. coach accused of battering student

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A football coach at DeSoto County High School is accused of battering a student during practice on Tuesday.

Deputies arrested 23-year-old Devontre’a Lamott Lashown Tyler Thursday after the school’s principal reported the alleged incident.

He was taken to the DeSoto County Jail.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office says there are no additional investigations ongoing at this time.

No further details are immediately available.

