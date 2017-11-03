White House on lockdown, suspicious activity nearby

WASHINGTON, DC (NBC News) — The Secret Service says the White House is on lockdown as police investigate suspicious activity on Pennsylvania Avenue.
One person is in custody.
No other details have been released.
