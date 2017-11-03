WATCH: Deputies surprise Highlands County boy who wasn’t going to have a birthday party

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A young Highlands County boy who wasn’t going to get a birthday party this year got a huge surprise this week from law enforcement.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office says it’s been a tough few months for Jacob. He recently lost his uncle, and his family’s home was badly damaged during Hurricane Irma.

Due to the cost of the funeral and expenses from hurricane damage, his family couldn’t afford to throw him a party for his sixth birthday.

But the Special Operations Unit in Highlands County couldn’t let that happen, so they threw Jacob a surprise party at his school.

The team showed up at Jacob’s classroom on Thursday to surprise him with a cake, presents for Jacob and gift bags for his classmates. K9 Lady even made an appearance to help celebrate with the kids.

