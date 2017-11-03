WATCH: Deputies surprise Highlands County boy who wasn’t going to have a birthday party

By Published:

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A young Highlands County boy who wasn’t going to get a birthday party this year got a huge surprise this week from law enforcement.

The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office says it’s been a tough few months for Jacob. He recently lost his uncle, and his family’s home was badly damaged during Hurricane Irma.

Due to the cost of the funeral and expenses from hurricane damage, his family couldn’t afford to throw him a party for his sixth birthday.

But the Special Operations Unit in Highlands County couldn’t let that happen, so they threw Jacob a surprise party at his school.

The team showed up at Jacob’s classroom on Thursday to surprise him with a cake, presents for Jacob and gift bags for his classmates. K9 Lady even made an appearance to help celebrate with the kids.

You can see the heartwarming moment Jacob was surprised by watching the video above.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s