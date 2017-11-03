VIDEO: Little ring bearer falls asleep while going down isle

(WFLA) — Weddings are full of emotion! Some are happy, some are a little sad and now some are very sleepy.
A young ring bearer made quite an entrance at his mom’s wedding riding in a toy yellow car. But, that’s not even the most adorable part.
On his drive down the aisle, the little guy decided it was the perfect place to take a nap.
The car gradually slows to a stop multiple times as the tot is dosing off, but one way or another he was making it down that idle.
With a little help from some friends, he did just that!
