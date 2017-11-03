VIDEO: Illinois man installs crosses to honor victims of NYC truck attack

NEW YORK (WFLA) – A Chicago man planted crosses along the Hudson River Park bikeway to honor those killed in Tuesday’s deadly terror attack in New York City.

Greg Zanis is known for honoring victims of mass tragedies around the country. He drove nearly 800 miles to New York City to install eight crosses adorned with hearts, bearing the names of the eight victims.

Carpenter says he’s built more than 20,00 crosses over the past two decades, including after the Columbine and Sandy Hook school shootings and the massacre at an Orlando nightclub.

