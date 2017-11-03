Trial begins against man accused of quadruple murder in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Day one of Adam Matos’ quadruple murder trial began Friday in Pasco County.

Matos, 31, is accused of the 2014 murders of his ex-girlfriend Megan Brown, her parents and Brown’s boyfriend.

Prosecutors started in the morning with opening statements to jurors. The defense reserved to hold off on opening statements.

Early on, the state called Pasco Deputy Dusty Brooks and Deputy Frederick Heivgerken, who testified about an incident about between Megan Brown and Adam Matos on August 28, 2014.

Deputies say Brown called 911 to report that Matos pulled a knife on her and cut her thumb.

Prosecutors played the 911 call of the incident for jurors.

One woman, believed to be a member of Brown’s family, left the courtroom crying upon hearing Brown’s voice on the 911 call.

In the call, Brown is crying and states that Matos became upset after she came home from a night out.

Prosecutors displayed pictures of the crime scene, on a big screen TV, to jurors.

Day one of testimony is expected to wrap up at 6 p.m.

