Even the healthiest of people can suddenly find themselves in a life-threatening situation. That is exactly what happened to Larry Stock.. but fortunately he was in the right place at the right time. Don’t forget to sign up for the heart walk or you can donate by going to http://wx.wfla.com/oembed/heartwalk/index.html

Stay tuned because next week we are having a special with our special guest co-host Stacie. We’ll have inspiring stories, and tips and tricks on being heart healthy. Daytime will be right back.

Advertisement