St. Pete police arrest Craigslist scammer, look for more victims

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Pete police are warning of a Craiglist rental scam after a man was arrested on Monday.
Police say Courtney Dontarious Daniels posted a fake rental listing on Craigslist for a home in the 3800 block of 49th Ave North.
After one woman responded to the ad, Daniels met with her at a local McDonald’s to have her fill out an application and put down a $500 deposit.
According to police, Daniels does not own the home or work for the company responsible for managing it. He was arrested and charged with fraud on Monday.
Police said Daniels also went by other names, Chris, Bryan, Brandon or Dan. They worry there may be more victims.
If you or someone you know has been victimized by Daniels, please call 727-893-7780.
