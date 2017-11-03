Soccer team suspended because player wore blackface to party

NORTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts college soccer team is barred from competing in its conference tournament because a player attended an on-campus Halloween party with her skin darkened.
A photo taken Friday shows the white Wheaton College women’s soccer player with her skin darkened by makeup, a drawn-on goatee and a bald cap. Students say she was portraying a character from the movie “White Chicks” played by actor Terry Crews, who is black.
In a letter sent to students and staff, Wheaton President Dennis Hanno says the team has been suspended from playing Saturday in a tournament game at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Hanno says the decision was intended to “send a clear message that racist and offensive behavior will not be tolerated.”
A separate student conduct hearing process is underway.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:
- Cops: Uber driver robbed elderly woman, 74, he picked up at Seminole Hard Rock Casino
- Deputies: Hillsborough teacher had sex with minor
- Polk City woman arrested for DUI on horse
- Jury convicts Florida woman who ‘starved and abandoned’ dog
- 6 Lakeland police officers shoot, kill man armed with shotgun
- Canadian angler sharing story of latest catch, warning for Tampa Bay area
- Hero dad reacts when man drives into Tampa Home Depot
- Chuck Norris sues over MRI chemical he says poisoned wife
- Seminole Co. woman accused of having sex with friend’s son, 16