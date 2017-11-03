Sheriff: Las Vegas shooter had lost money, been depressed

(AP) – The top lawman in Las Vegas says the gunman who killed 58 people at a concert last month had lost a significant amount of money in the previous two years and that it may be a “determining factor” in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Sheriff Joe Lombardo says in an interview with news station KLAS-TV that gunman Stephen Paddock had been losing money and was “going in the wrong direction.” He says the losses triggered “bouts of depression.”
It comes as several news organizations, including The Associated Press, have sued for 911 calls, police video and search warrants related to the shooting.
