Raising children and youth in our new technologically advanced society is a challenge for most caregivers, who struggle to understand the effects and how to set limits on screen time. Today’s children are the first to be raised since the invention of the smart phone, and its influence can be felt everywhere.

In that vein, Hillel Academy invites children and youth in grade five and older, and their parents, to participate in a dicussion of the topic and viewing of the award-winning film Screenagers: Growing Up in the Digital Age, free of charge, on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Light refreshments will be offered at 6 p.m. at Hillel Academy at 2020 W. Fletcher Ave. Tampa 33612, with the movie following at 6:30 p.m. next door at Congregation Beth Am, Beth Am, 2030 W. Fletcher Ave.

Hillel Academy Tampa is a private Jewish Community Day School, embracing the diversity, rich culture and traditions of Judaism. At Hillel, students receive a superior education enhanced by the opportunity to learn about their place in the community. Accredited by the Florida Council of Independent Schools and the Florida Kindergarten Council, Hillel is a member of the National Association of Independent Schools.