Hillsborough teacher accused of having sex with minor

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Ruskin teacher was arrested on charges of having sex with a minor.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Caroline Lawson, 29, early Friday morning at her home in Tampa.

Lawson is a teacher at Lennard High School in Ruskin.

She was arrested on two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

It is not yet known if the victim is a student.

Lawson was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail with bond set at $30,000.

No other details have been released.

