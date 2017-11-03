Restaurant Ratings Most Violations: Oct. 23 to Oct. 28

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — State inspectors temporarily closed four Tampa Bay eateries from Oct. 23, 2017 to Oct. 28, 2017. We’ve listed the restaurants that were closed below, along with details about what inspectors say they found.
New China at 320 Havendale Blvd. in Auburndale
October 23, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 11 violations
- There was an objectionable odor observed in the dish area of the establishment.
- The shelf under the preparation table was soiled with food debris.
- Raw chicken was not properly separated from a container of cut potatoes based upon minimum required cooking temperature in the walk-in freezer.
- Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. The following was observed: 1-live roach behind food preparation table in the kitchen, approximately 30 to 40 live roaches were scrambling under the dish machine chemical buckets.
- An accumulation of black/green mold-like substance was found on the soda dispensing nozzles.
- The interior of reach-in cooler was soiled with an accumulation of food residue.
- Soil residue was observed on the bulk storage containers.
October 24, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 1 violation
Green Corner at 1261 S. Ft. Harrison Ave. in Clearwater
October 23, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 10 violations
- The cutting board has deep cut marks and is no longer cleanable.
- The interior of microwave was soiled with encrusted food debris.
- The walk-in cooler’s gaskets were soiled with slimy/mold-like buildup.
- The walk-in cooler’s shelves had rust that has pitted the surface.
- Insecticide labeled for household use only was present in the establishment.
- Rodent activity was present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. The following was observed: 1 soft dropping under the soda fountain, 3 dry droppings in the cabinet under the soda fountain, 1 soft and 1 dry dropping beside the walk in cooler, 1 dry dropping on floor near the prep table, 6 dry droppings under the prep table, 1 soft and 3 dry droppings behind deli style reach in cooler in the kitchen, 6 dry droppings under the prep sink in the dish area, 8 dry droppings in dining room near the wall behind couch and 12 dry droppings in storage room.
October 23, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 5 violations
Taco Bus at 913 E. Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa
October 23, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 17 violations
- A non-working reach-in cooler with its doors removed had a buildup of food debris, dust and dirt.
- Dead roaches were found on the premises: 2 in a large bulk bin, 1 in the front reach in cooler, 1 on the condenser of the reach-in cooler, 1 under the three-compartment sink and 1 dead roach on the hot holding table next to the fryers.
- Cooking oil was stored on the floor.
- The mobile food-dispensing vehicle was connected to utilities, water, gas and electricity on a permanent basis.
- Doors and windows remain open during service and were not protected against vermin and environmental cross contamination.
- Approximately 10 to 15 live ants were found under the cooking equipment and approximately 8 to10 near the door.
- Roach activity was present as evidenced by live roaches found. Five were found under the cooks line, 1 behind the soda reach in cooler and approximately 4 in the motor of the reach in cooler.
- There was no soap or hand-washing sign provided at the hand-wash sink.
October 23, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 12 violations
Checkers Restaurant at 510 W. Main St. in Inverness
October 25, 2017: Restaurant temporarily closed with 7 violations
- There was standing water at the floor drain.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: hot dogs 50°F.
- There was waste water backing up from 2 drains, one by walk-in cooler and the other in front of the ice machine. Employees had to walk thru sewage water to prepare food.
- The soda gun was soiled.
- A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled.
October 26, 2017: Restaurant reopened with 2 violations
The following Tampa Bay restaurants received the most violations during inspections conducted from October 23, to October 28, 2017.
Mi Bandera Bar & Restaurant LLC at 7748 W. Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa, 29 violations
- A employee washed their hands with no soap.
- The walls by the 3 compartment sink and behind the prep table were soiled with accumulated grease, food debris and dust.
- Potentially hazardous cold food was held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: diced pork 52°F, chicken 44°F and fish 44°F.
Rice N Roll at 19243 Dale Mabry Highway N. in Lutz, 29 violations
- The cutting board has deep cut marks and is no longer cleanable.
- The reach-in cooler shelves were rusted and pitted on the surface.
- The wall at the dish area was soiled with accumulated grease, food debris and dust.
Pizza Hut #4669 at 1955 ALT 19 N. in Tarpon Springs, 30 violations
- The walls throughout the kitchen and dish wash area were soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and dust.
- The gaskets of the walk-in cooler, walk-in freezer and reach-in coolers were slimy with a mold-like buildup.
- The hand-wash sink was not accessible for employees to use due to it being blocked by a garbage can. The back hand-wash sink was blocked with a pail and the hand-wash sink near the desk was blocked by a chair.
Panda Lover at 1969 Sunset Point Rd. #4 in Clearwater, 31 violations
- Dead roaches were found on the premises.
- The fan cover in the walk-in cooler has accumulation of dust and debris.
- Grease was accumulated on the kitchen floor and under the cooking equipment.
Pipo’s Restaurant at 7233 W. Hillsborough Ave. in Tampa, 43 violations
- The wall in dish-washing area was soiled with accumulated black debris.
- A Stop Sale was issued on potentially hazardous food due to temperature abuse. This included: cooked red beans, cooked black beans.
- The ice chute on the self-service drink machine was soiled with a buildup of mold-like substance/slime.
Bungalow Restaurant and Bar at 2202 W. Kennedy Blvd. in Tampa, 46 violations
- Dead roaches were found on the premises. 1 under the shelf near the dry storage area, 1 under the dish machine and 1 dead roach under the mat in front dining room
- Grease has accumulated on the kitchen floor and under the cooking equipment.
- There was an objectionable odor in the establishment when running water at the hand wash sink near walk in cooler.
Olive Tree Restaurant at 963 N. Suncoast Blvd. in Crystal River, 32 violations
- A server handled soiled dishes and utensils and then picked up plated food without washing their hands.
- The wall in dishwashing area was soiled with accumulated black debris.
- Potentially hazardous foods in the reach-in cooler were held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. This included: beef 49°F, crab 49°F and pork 49°F.
Locale at 179 2ND Ave. N. in St. Petersburg, 40 violations
- Food at the pizza counter in jars were open for self-service with no lids or sneeze guards.
- An accumulation of black/green mold-like substance was found in the interior of the ice machine.
- The interior of the meat grinder was soiled with old food debris.